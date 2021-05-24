Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chshlm Jr. 2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Devers ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Morimando p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Duvall rf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Anderson 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti ph-3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|C.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Maton ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sierra cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cooper ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|011
|000
|004
|—
|6
|Miami
|011
|002
|41x
|—
|9
E_Torreyes (2), Chisholm Jr. (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 5. 2B_Hoskins (12), McCutchen (5), Segura (8), Dickerson (9), Rojas (14), Aguilar (9), Berti (5), Sierra (2), Cooper (7). 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Miller (5), Duvall (9). SB_Miller (3), Segura (2). SF_León (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin L,2-4
|6
|
|6
|4
|3
|2
|6
|Kintzler
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|C.Anderson
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Cimber W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morimando
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Floro S,1-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Kintzler (Rojas).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Adam Beck; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:23. A_4,527 (36,742).
