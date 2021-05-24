Trending:
Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:24 pm
Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 34 9 12 9
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 Chshlm Jr. 2b-ss 5 0 0 0
Herrera cf 4 0 0 1 Rojas ss 2 2 1 0
Segura 2b 5 1 2 1 Devers ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 2
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Pop p 0 0 0 0
Miller rf 3 2 2 1 Morimando p 0 0 0 0
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Torreyes ss 4 1 2 1 Duvall rf 4 2 1 3
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 B.Anderson 3b 0 1 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Berti ph-3b 3 1 2 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 2
C.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 León c 3 0 0 1
Maton ph 0 1 0 0 Sierra cf 4 1 1 0
Rogers p 2 0 1 0
Cimber p 0 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0
Cooper ph-1b 2 1 2 1
Philadelphia 011 000 004 6
Miami 011 002 41x 9

E_Torreyes (2), Chisholm Jr. (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Miami 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 5. 2B_Hoskins (12), McCutchen (5), Segura (8), Dickerson (9), Rojas (14), Aguilar (9), Berti (5), Sierra (2), Cooper (7). 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Miller (5), Duvall (9). SB_Miller (3), Segura (2). SF_León (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L,2-4 6 6 4 3 2 6
Kintzler 1-3 4 4 4 0 1
C.Anderson 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Miami
Rogers 5 3 2 1 3 5
Cimber W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bass H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 2
Morimando 2-3 4 4 4 1 0
Floro S,1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Kintzler (Rojas).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Adam Beck; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:23. A_4,527 (36,742).

