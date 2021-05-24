Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|4
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.331
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Miller rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.159
|Torreyes ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Maton ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|2
|7
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Rojas ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|d-Devers ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morimando p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duvall rf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.220
|B.Anderson 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Berti ph-3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.160
|Sierra cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Rogers p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cooper ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Philadelphia
|011
|000
|004_6
|9
|1
|Miami
|011
|002
|41x_9
|12
|1
a-struck out for B.Anderson in the 3rd. b-lined out for Eflin in the 7th. c-singled for Bass in the 7th. d-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th. e-walked for C.Anderson in the 9th.
E_Torreyes (2), Chisholm Jr. (3). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 5. 2B_Hoskins (12), McCutchen (5), Segura (8), Dickerson (9), Rojas (14), Aguilar (9), Berti (5), Sierra (2), Cooper (7). 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Miller (5), off Morimando; Duvall (9), off Kintzler. RBIs_Torreyes (3), Hoskins (27), Miller (13), McCutchen (21), Herrera (9), Segura (12), León (4), Aguilar 2 (35), Dickerson 2 (11), Duvall 3 (33), Cooper (20). SB_Miller (3), Segura (2). SF_León.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Eflin, Bohm, Hoskins); Miami 4 (Rogers, Berti, Sierra, León). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 11; Miami 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Segura, Herrera, Sierra, Dickerson, Chisholm Jr.. GIDP_Hoskins, Rojas.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Eflin, Segura, Hoskins; Hoskins, Knapp, C.Anderson, Hoskins); Miami 1 (B.Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 2-4
|6
|
|6
|4
|3
|2
|6
|103
|3.84
|Kintzler
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|19
|8.22
|C.Anderson
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|7.46
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers
|5
|
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|85
|1.75
|Cimber, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.13
|Bass, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.08
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.32
|Morimando
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|22
|54.00
|Floro, S, 1-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.10
Inherited runners-scored_C.Anderson 1-0, Floro 1-0. HBP_Kintzler (Rojas).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Adam Beck; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:23. A_4,527 (36,742).
Comments