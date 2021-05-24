Trending:
Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:22 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 9 6 4 8
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .210
Herrera cf 4 0 0 1 1 1 .271
Segura 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .331
Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .261
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Miller rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .329
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .159
Torreyes ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .429
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Maton ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .286
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 12 9 2 7
Chisholm Jr. 2b-ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Rojas ss 2 2 1 0 1 0 .282
d-Devers ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .261
Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morimando p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duvall rf 4 2 1 3 0 0 .220
B.Anderson 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250
a-Berti ph-3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .177
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .282
León c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .160
Sierra cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .224
Rogers p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .111
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cooper ph-1b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .257
Philadelphia 011 000 004_6 9 1
Miami 011 002 41x_9 12 1

a-struck out for B.Anderson in the 3rd. b-lined out for Eflin in the 7th. c-singled for Bass in the 7th. d-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th. e-walked for C.Anderson in the 9th.

E_Torreyes (2), Chisholm Jr. (3). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 5. 2B_Hoskins (12), McCutchen (5), Segura (8), Dickerson (9), Rojas (14), Aguilar (9), Berti (5), Sierra (2), Cooper (7). 3B_Dickerson (2). HR_Miller (5), off Morimando; Duvall (9), off Kintzler. RBIs_Torreyes (3), Hoskins (27), Miller (13), McCutchen (21), Herrera (9), Segura (12), León (4), Aguilar 2 (35), Dickerson 2 (11), Duvall 3 (33), Cooper (20). SB_Miller (3), Segura (2). SF_León.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Eflin, Bohm, Hoskins); Miami 4 (Rogers, Berti, Sierra, León). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 11; Miami 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Segura, Herrera, Sierra, Dickerson, Chisholm Jr.. GIDP_Hoskins, Rojas.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Eflin, Segura, Hoskins; Hoskins, Knapp, C.Anderson, Hoskins); Miami 1 (B.Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 2-4 6 6 4 3 2 6 103 3.84
Kintzler 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 19 8.22
C.Anderson 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 7.46
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers 5 3 2 1 3 5 85 1.75
Cimber, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.13
Bass, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.08
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 4.32
Morimando 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 22 54.00
Floro, S, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.10

Inherited runners-scored_C.Anderson 1-0, Floro 1-0. HBP_Kintzler (Rojas).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Adam Beck; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:23. A_4,527 (36,742).

