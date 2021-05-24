Miami faces Philadelphia following Poteet’s solid performance

Philadelphia Phillies (23-24, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-24, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (6-2, 1.74 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -122, Phillies +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Cody Poteet. Poteet threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with four strikeouts against New York.

The Marlins are 8-7 against teams from the NL East. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the lineup with an OBP of .344.

The Phillies are 11-13 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has slugged .381 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .489.

The Marlins won the last meeting 6-0. Sandy Alcantara earned his second victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Miami. David Hale registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .255.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with nine home runs and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Isan Diaz: (vaccine-related), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

