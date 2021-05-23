Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami hosts New York, aims to build on Lopez’s solid outing

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

New York Mets (21-18, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (21-24, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Marlins: Cody Poteet (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .90 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Pablo Lopez. Lopez pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against New York.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Marlins are 7-7 against opponents from the NL East. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the lineup with an OBP of .353.

The Mets are 12-7 against NL East Division opponents. New York has slugged .344, last in the majors. Jonathan Villar leads the club with a .386 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Yimi Garcia notched his third victory and Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Drew Smith registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 32 RBIs and is batting .255.

Villar leads the Mets with four home runs and is batting .218.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.50 ERA

Mets: 5-5, .208 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

        Read more: Sports News

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand), Pete Alonso: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds