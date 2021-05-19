Trending:
Miley expected to start for Cincinnati against San Francisco

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (26-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-21, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (3-0, 1.85 ERA, .82 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (4-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +110, Giants -128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Francisco will face off on Wednesday.

The Reds are 10-9 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 58 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with 11, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 12-12 away from home. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.25. Kevin Gausman leads the team with a 1.85 earned run average.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-2. Anthony DeSclafani earned his fourth victory and Alex Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Luis Castillo took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 49 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 23 RBIs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .277 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 7-3, .226 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

