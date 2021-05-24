Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 2 10 Profar cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Pham lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .195 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .311 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .298 Myers rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Kim 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Snell p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 6 5 5 13 Wong 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .287 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .203 c-Bradley Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 García rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .252 Hiura 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .159 Adames ss 2 2 0 0 2 0 .250 Piña c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .209 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .210 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego 000 000 003_3 5 0 Milwaukee 020 300 00x_5 6 0

a-struck out for Johnson in the 5th. b-walked for Woodruff in the 7th. c-grounded out for Taylor in the 7th. d-flied out for Diaz in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Hosmer (7). HR_Pham (2), off Perdomo; Piña (4), off Snell; García (8), off Snell. RBIs_Pham 2 (12), Hosmer (26), Piña 2 (8), García (25), Wong 2 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Myers, Kim); Milwaukee 1 (Cain). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Hosmer. GIDP_Bradley Jr..

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 1-1 3 2-3 5 5 5 3 7 81 4.50 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.29 Diaz 3 1 0 0 1 4 40 0.69 Adams 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 3-2 7 3 0 0 0 8 100 1.41 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.15 Perdomo 0 1 3 3 1 0 10 7.11 Hader, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 1.02

Perdomo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0, Hader 1-1. HBP_Perdomo (Cronenworth). WP_Snell. PB_Piña (1).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:12. A_14,524 (41,900).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.