Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|10
|
|Profar cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.195
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Snell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|5
|13
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.287
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|c-Bradley Jr. ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Hiura 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.159
|Adames ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Piña c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.209
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Woodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|000
|000
|003_3
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|020
|300
|00x_5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Johnson in the 5th. b-walked for Woodruff in the 7th. c-grounded out for Taylor in the 7th. d-flied out for Diaz in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 5, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Hosmer (7). HR_Pham (2), off Perdomo; Piña (4), off Snell; García (8), off Snell. RBIs_Pham 2 (12), Hosmer (26), Piña 2 (8), García (25), Wong 2 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Myers, Kim); Milwaukee 1 (Cain). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Tatis Jr., Hosmer. GIDP_Bradley Jr..
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|81
|4.50
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.29
|Diaz
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|40
|0.69
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 3-2
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|100
|1.41
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.15
|Perdomo
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|10
|7.11
|Hader, S, 11-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.02
Perdomo pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 2-0, Hader 1-1. HBP_Perdomo (Cronenworth). WP_Snell. PB_Piña (1).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:12. A_14,524 (41,900).
