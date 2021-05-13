On Air: Ask the CIO
Milwaukee Bucks add guard Elijah Bryant to their roster

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 12:27 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant, who has spent the last two seasons playing with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

Bryant, 26, averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 47% for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season. The 6-foot-5 guard played a total of 100 games with Maccabi Tel Aviv over two seasons.

He played 36 games with Hapoel Eilat of the Israel Super League in 2018-19.

Bryant was undrafted in 2018 after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his junior season at BYU. He played four games and averaged 14.3 points and 23.3 minutes for a Bucks’ summer league team in 2019.

Milwaukee’s addition of Bryant comes a day after the Bucks announced they had requested waivers on forward Rodions Kurucs.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

