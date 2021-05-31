Trending:
Milwaukee plays Detroit, looks to build on Woodruff’s solid showing

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (22-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (28-25, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-4, 2.33 ERA, .65 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Washington.

The Brewers are 12-14 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee’s team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the lineup with an OBP of .349.

The Tigers have gone 9-16 away from home. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .294 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .368.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 30 RBIs and is batting .248.

Grossman leads the Tigers with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .418.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .199 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

