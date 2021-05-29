On Air: America This Week
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Milwaukee to visit Washington Saturday

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 3:08 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (25-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-25, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Milwaukee will meet on Saturday.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Nationals are 13-12 in home games in 2020. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .254 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .316.

The Brewers have gone 13-11 away from home. Milwaukee’s team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the club with an OBP of .342.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is slugging .524.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with eight home runs and has 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

        Read more: Sports News

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor