Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 11:21 pm
Vancouver 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Minnesota, Abila, 1 (Lod), 72nd minute.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Evan Newton; Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Dayne St Clair.

Yellow Cards_Boxall, Minnesota, 29th; Gaspar, Vancouver, 31st; Alexandre, Vancouver, 57th; Abila, Minnesota, 74th; Cornelius, Vancouver, 76th; Alonso, Minnesota, 90th+4.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Jeremy Kieso, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar (Jake Nerwinski, 74th), Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic; Caio Alexandre, Janio Bikel (Ryan Raposo, 86th), Deiber Caicedo, Andy Rose (Derek Cornelius, 46th), Russell Teibert (Leonard Owusu, 77th); Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome.

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Jukka Raitala; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus (Ramon Abila, 65th), Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso (Jacori Hayes, 86th), Wil Trapp; .

