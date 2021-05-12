Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0

|Vancouver
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Minnesota, Abila, 1 (Lod), 72nd minute.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Evan Newton; Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Dayne St Clair.
Yellow Cards_Boxall, Minnesota, 29th; Gaspar, Vancouver, 31st; Alexandre, Vancouver, 57th; Abila, Minnesota, 74th; Cornelius, Vancouver, 76th; Alonso, Minnesota, 90th+4.
Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Jeremy Kieso, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.
___
Lineups
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar (Jake Nerwinski, 74th), Cristian Gutierrez, Ranko Veselinovic; Caio Alexandre, Janio Bikel (Ryan Raposo, 86th), Deiber Caicedo, Andy Rose (Derek Cornelius, 46th), Russell Teibert (Leonard Owusu, 77th); Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Dajome.
Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Jukka Raitala; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus (Ramon Abila, 65th), Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso (Jacori Hayes, 86th), Wil Trapp; .
Comments