Sports News

Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 5:36 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 37 13 14 12
Merrifield 2b 5 0 1 1 Arraez 2b 4 3 3 1
C.Santana 1b 4 0 3 0 Donaldson 3b 5 2 2 1
O’Hearn 1b 0 0 0 0 Buxton cf 5 1 2 1
Perez dh 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 2 1 0
Soler rf 4 1 0 0 Kirilloff 1b 4 1 1 4
Benintendi lf 4 1 2 0 Garver c 5 1 2 3
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 3 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Cave lf 2 1 0 0
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 2 2 2
Dyson ph 0 0 0 0
Lopez ss 1 1 0 0
Alberto ss 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 310 000 4
Minnesota 007 003 03x 13

E_Dozier 2 (2), Simmons (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Merrifield (6), Dozier (2), Kepler (5), Donaldson 2 (3), Buxton (9). 3B_Arraez (1). HR_Dozier (3), Simmons (1), Garver (5), Kirilloff (4). SF_Kirilloff (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller L,2-3 4 1-3 6 7 2 1 3
Bubic 1 3 2 2 0 1
Barlow 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 1
Newberry 1 3 3 3 0 1
Minnesota
Berríos W,3-2 6 6 4 4 1 9
Robles 1 1 0 0 1 0
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 2
Alcala 1 0 0 0 1 0

Bubic pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Keller 2 (Arraez,Cave). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:02. A_9,997 (38,544).

Sports News

