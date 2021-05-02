Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|13
|14
|12
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Garver c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Dyson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alberto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|310
|000
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|007
|003
|03x
|—
|13
E_Dozier 2 (2), Simmons (2). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Merrifield (6), Dozier (2), Kepler (5), Donaldson 2 (3), Buxton (9). 3B_Arraez (1). HR_Dozier (3), Simmons (1), Garver (5), Kirilloff (4). SF_Kirilloff (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,2-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|7
|2
|1
|3
|Bubic
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Newberry
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos W,3-2
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|9
|Robles
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alcala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bubic pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Keller 2 (Arraez,Cave). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:02. A_9,997 (38,544).
