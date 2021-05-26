On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 4:05 pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 11
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .298
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253
Mancini 1b 4 2 2 1 0 2 .278
Santander dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .201
1-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Wilkerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .318
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .181
Sisco c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .155
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 4 3 4 5
Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .215
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .286
Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Sanó 3b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .183
Larnach lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .212
Astudillo c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Baltimore 100 000 001_2 5 0
Minnesota 000 003 00x_3 4 0

1-ran for Franco in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Santander (6), Mancini (13), Franco (12), Larnach (4). HR_Mancini (11), off Pineda; Sanó (9), off López. RBIs_Mancini (42), Franco (24), Sanó 3 (22). CS_Mullins (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Santander, Wilkerson); Minnesota 1 (Sanó). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Astudillo, Polanco, Kirilloff. GIDP_Refsnyder.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Franco, Valaika, Mancini); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Simmons, Astudillo).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 1-6 6 4 3 3 4 3 93 5.80
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 7.64
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.72
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda, W, 3-2 6 3 1 1 2 8 101 2.62
Duffey, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.91
Thielbar, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.34
Robles, S, 3-5 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 3.32

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:39. A_10,574 (38,544).

