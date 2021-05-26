Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|11
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|1-McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Wilkerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.181
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.155
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.286
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Sanó 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.183
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Astudillo c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|001_2
|5
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|00x_3
|4
|0
1-ran for Franco in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Santander (6), Mancini (13), Franco (12), Larnach (4). HR_Mancini (11), off Pineda; Sanó (9), off López. RBIs_Mancini (42), Franco (24), Sanó 3 (22). CS_Mullins (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Stewart, Santander, Wilkerson); Minnesota 1 (Sanó). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Astudillo, Polanco, Kirilloff. GIDP_Refsnyder.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Franco, Valaika, Mancini); Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Simmons, Astudillo).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 1-6
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|93
|5.80
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7.64
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.72
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda, W, 3-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|101
|2.62
|Duffey, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.91
|Thielbar, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.34
|Robles, S, 3-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.32
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:39. A_10,574 (38,544).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments