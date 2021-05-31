Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kirilloff rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garver c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garlick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valaika ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Galvis ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000
|2
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|1
|—
|2
DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Donaldson 2 (10), Mullins (14), Stewart (4). HR_Polanco (5), Mountcastle (5). SB_Garlick (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Rogers W,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles S,4-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Plutko L,1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
Berríos pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_Robles, Plutko.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:53. A_11,010 (45,971).
