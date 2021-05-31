Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 7 2 Totals 35 2 6 2 Polanco 2b 5 1 1 2 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 3 0 Mancini dh 4 0 2 0 Kirilloff rf 5 0 0 0 McKenna pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Garver c 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 0 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Stewart lf 4 0 1 1 Refsnyder cf 4 1 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 Garlick lf 4 1 1 0 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 Valaika ss 2 0 0 0 Galvis ph-ss 2 0 0 0

Minnesota 001 000 000 2 — 3 Baltimore 000 010 000 1 — 2

DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Donaldson 2 (10), Mullins (14), Stewart (4). HR_Polanco (5), Mountcastle (5). SB_Garlick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Berríos 8 5 1 1 0 6 Rogers W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robles S,4-6 1 1 1 0 1 2

Baltimore López 6 5 1 1 2 7 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Scott 1 0 0 0 1 2 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 3 Plutko L,1-2 1 2 2 1 0 1

Berríos pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Robles, Plutko.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:53. A_11,010 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.