Sports News

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 7 2 Totals 35 2 6 2
Polanco 2b 5 1 1 2 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 3 0 Mancini dh 4 0 2 0
Kirilloff rf 5 0 0 0 McKenna pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 1 0
Garver c 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 0 0
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Stewart lf 4 0 1 1
Refsnyder cf 4 1 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1
Garlick lf 4 1 1 0 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0
Valaika ss 2 0 0 0
Galvis ph-ss 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 001 000 000 2 3
Baltimore 000 010 000 1 2

DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Donaldson 2 (10), Mullins (14), Stewart (4). HR_Polanco (5), Mountcastle (5). SB_Garlick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berríos 8 5 1 1 0 6
Rogers W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles S,4-6 1 1 1 0 1 2
Baltimore
López 6 5 1 1 2 7
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Scott 1 0 0 0 1 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 3
Plutko L,1-2 1 2 2 1 0 1

Berríos pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Robles, Plutko.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:53. A_11,010 (45,971).

