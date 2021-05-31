On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 4:18 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 7 2 3 14
Polanco 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .230
Donaldson 3b 4 0 3 0 1 0 .241
Kirilloff rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .272
Garver c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .226
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .163
Refsnyder cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .320
Garlick lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .241
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 6 2 1 9
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Mancini dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278
1-McKenna pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Franco 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .198
Stewart lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .226
Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .194
Wynns c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Valaika ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
a-Galvis ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Minnesota 001 000 000 2_3 7 0
Baltimore 000 010 000 1_2 6 0

a-struck out for Valaika in the 8th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Donaldson 2 (10), Mullins (14), Stewart (4). HR_Polanco (5), off Plutko; Mountcastle (5), off Berríos. RBIs_Polanco 2 (21), Mountcastle (21), Stewart (15). SB_Garlick (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Cruz, Polanco, Sanó, Kirilloff); Baltimore 3 (Franco 2, Galvis). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kirilloff, Garlick. GIDP_Donaldson, Franco.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Wilkerson, Mountcastle).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos 8 5 1 1 0 6 101 3.36
Rogers, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.82
Robles, S, 4-6 1 1 1 0 1 2 16 3.42
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 6 5 1 1 2 7 90 5.29
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.03
Scott 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 3.38
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.25
Plutko, L, 1-2 1 2 2 1 0 1 19 4.61

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. WP_Robles, Plutko.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:53. A_11,010 (45,971).

