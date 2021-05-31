Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|7
|2
|3
|14
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Kirilloff rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Garver c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.226
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.163
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.320
|Garlick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|1-McKenna pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Valaika ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Galvis ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000
|2_3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|1_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Valaika in the 8th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 7, Baltimore 5. 2B_Donaldson 2 (10), Mullins (14), Stewart (4). HR_Polanco (5), off Plutko; Mountcastle (5), off Berríos. RBIs_Polanco 2 (21), Mountcastle (21), Stewart (15). SB_Garlick (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Cruz, Polanco, Sanó, Kirilloff); Baltimore 3 (Franco 2, Galvis). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kirilloff, Garlick. GIDP_Donaldson, Franco.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Baltimore 1 (Franco, Wilkerson, Mountcastle).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|101
|3.36
|Rogers, W, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.82
|Robles, S, 4-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.42
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|90
|5.29
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.03
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.38
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.25
|Plutko, L, 1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.61
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. WP_Robles, Plutko.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:53. A_11,010 (45,971).
