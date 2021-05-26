Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Baltimore Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 27 3 4 3 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 1 Cruz dh 2 1 0 0 Santander dh 4 0 1 0 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 Sanó 3b 3 1 1 3 Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 Larnach lf 2 0 1 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 Astudillo c 3 0 1 0 Wilkerson lf 3 0 0 0 Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Sisco c 2 0 0 0

Baltimore 100 000 001 — 2 Minnesota 000 003 00x — 3

DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Santander (6), Mancini (13), Franco (12), Larnach (4). HR_Mancini (11), Sanó (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore López L,1-6 6 4 3 3 4 3 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Pineda W,3-2 6 3 1 1 2 8 Duffey H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2 Thielbar H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robles S,3-5 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:39. A_10,574 (38,544).

