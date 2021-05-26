On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 4:06 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 27 3 4 3
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 1 1 0
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 4 2 2 1 Cruz dh 2 1 0 0
Santander dh 4 0 1 0 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 Sanó 3b 3 1 1 3
Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 Larnach lf 2 0 1 0
McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 Astudillo c 3 0 1 0
Wilkerson lf 3 0 0 0 Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0
Sisco c 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 100 000 001 2
Minnesota 000 003 00x 3

DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Santander (6), Mancini (13), Franco (12), Larnach (4). HR_Mancini (11), Sanó (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
López L,1-6 6 4 3 3 4 3
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Pineda W,3-2 6 3 1 1 2 8
Duffey H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Thielbar H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles S,3-5 1 2 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:39. A_10,574 (38,544).

