Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Larnach lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Baltimore 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Santander (6), Mancini (13), Franco (12), Larnach (4). HR_Mancini (11), Sanó (9).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,1-6
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda W,3-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Duffey H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Thielbar H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles S,3-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:39. A_10,574 (38,544).
