Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 7 4 3 12 Merrifield lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .250 Perez dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .277 Soler rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .389 Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .139 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .248 a-Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .258 Gallagher c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .189

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 9 4 5 8 Kepler rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .174 Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Kirilloff 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .230 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Polanco 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .236 Garver c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .230 Larnach lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .236 Refsnyder cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .381 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240

Kansas City 002 000 012_5 7 1 Minnesota 110 201 01x_6 9 0

a-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

E_C.Santana (3). LOB_Kansas City 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Alberto (6), Gutierrez (2), Cruz (5), Garver (8), Polanco (11). HR_Perez (10), off Happ; Mondesi (1), off Rogers; Larnach (3), off E.Santana. RBIs_Perez 2 (31), Mondesi 2 (3), Cruz (25), Larnach (6), Refsnyder 2 (9). SB_Mondesi (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Alberto); Minnesota 6 (Garver, Donaldson 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, Garver, Simmons. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA E.Santana, L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 1 2 47 3.26 Hernández 4 1-3 4 3 2 3 6 72 7.04 Holland 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.08

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Happ, W, 3-2 5 3 2 2 2 5 91 5.24 Alcala, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.98 Duffey, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.66 Robles, H, 9 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 3.57 Rogers, S, 4-6 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 2.95

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 1-1, Holland 2-1. PB_Gallagher (1).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:04. A_18,444 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.