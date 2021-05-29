Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|3
|12
|
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Soler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.389
|Dozier 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|a-Benintendi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|4
|5
|8
|
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Kirilloff 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Polanco 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Garver c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Larnach lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.236
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.381
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|012_5
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|110
|201
|01x_6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.
E_C.Santana (3). LOB_Kansas City 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Alberto (6), Gutierrez (2), Cruz (5), Garver (8), Polanco (11). HR_Perez (10), off Happ; Mondesi (1), off Rogers; Larnach (3), off E.Santana. RBIs_Perez 2 (31), Mondesi 2 (3), Cruz (25), Larnach (6), Refsnyder 2 (9). SB_Mondesi (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Alberto); Minnesota 6 (Garver, Donaldson 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Merrifield, Garver, Simmons. GIDP_Merrifield.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|E.Santana, L, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|47
|3.26
|Hernández
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|3
|6
|72
|7.04
|Holland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.08
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 3-2
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|91
|5.24
|Alcala, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.98
|Duffey, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.66
|Robles, H, 9
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|3.57
|Rogers, S, 4-6
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 1-1, Holland 2-1. PB_Gallagher (1).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:04. A_18,444 (38,544).
