Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 5:31 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 7 4 3 12
Merrifield lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .250
Perez dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .277
Soler rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Mondesi ss 4 1 2 2 0 2 .389
Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .139
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .248
a-Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Gallagher c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .189
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 4 5 8
Kepler rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .174
Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Kirilloff 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .230
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Polanco 2b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .236
Garver c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .230
Larnach lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .236
Refsnyder cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .381
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Kansas City 002 000 012_5 7 1
Minnesota 110 201 01x_6 9 0

a-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

E_C.Santana (3). LOB_Kansas City 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Alberto (6), Gutierrez (2), Cruz (5), Garver (8), Polanco (11). HR_Perez (10), off Happ; Mondesi (1), off Rogers; Larnach (3), off E.Santana. RBIs_Perez 2 (31), Mondesi 2 (3), Cruz (25), Larnach (6), Refsnyder 2 (9). SB_Mondesi (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Alberto); Minnesota 6 (Garver, Donaldson 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, Garver, Simmons. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Sanó; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
E.Santana, L, 0-1 3 4 3 3 1 2 47 3.26
Hernández 4 1-3 4 3 2 3 6 72 7.04
Holland 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 4.08
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ, W, 3-2 5 3 2 2 2 5 91 5.24
Alcala, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.98
Duffey, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.66
Robles, H, 9 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 3.57
Rogers, S, 4-6 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 2.95

Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 1-1, Holland 2-1. PB_Gallagher (1).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:04. A_18,444 (38,544).

