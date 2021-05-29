Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 7 4 Totals 33 6 9 4 Merrifield lf 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 2 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 Perez dh 4 1 1 2 Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 0 Soler rf 1 0 0 0 Kirilloff 1b-rf 4 0 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 2 Polanco 2b 3 2 1 0 Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 Garver c 3 2 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Larnach lf 2 1 1 1 Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 Refsnyder cf 4 0 2 2 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 Gallagher c 2 0 1 0

Kansas City 002 000 012 — 5 Minnesota 110 201 01x — 6

E_C.Santana (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Alberto (6), Gutierrez (2), Cruz (5), Garver (8), Polanco (11). HR_Perez (10), Mondesi (1), Larnach (3). SB_Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City E.Santana L,0-1 3 4 3 3 1 2 Hernández 4 1-3 4 3 2 3 6 Holland 2-3 1 0 0 1 0

Minnesota Happ W,3-2 5 3 2 2 2 5 Alcala H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Duffey H,6 1 0 0 0 0 3 Robles H,9 1 2 1 1 1 0 Rogers S,4-6 1 2 2 2 0 2

E.Santana pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:04. A_18,444 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.