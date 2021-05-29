Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|4
|
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Benintendi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|012
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|110
|201
|01x
|—
|6
E_C.Santana (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Alberto (6), Gutierrez (2), Cruz (5), Garver (8), Polanco (11). HR_Perez (10), Mondesi (1), Larnach (3). SB_Mondesi (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Santana L,0-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Hernández
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|3
|6
|Holland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ W,3-2
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Alcala H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duffey H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robles H,9
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rogers S,4-6
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
E.Santana pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:04. A_18,444 (38,544).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments