Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 5:33 pm
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 7 4 Totals 33 6 9 4
Merrifield lf 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 2 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0
Perez dh 4 1 1 2 Donaldson 3b 5 1 1 0
Soler rf 1 0 0 0 Kirilloff 1b-rf 4 0 1 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1
Mondesi ss 4 1 2 2 Polanco 2b 3 2 1 0
Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 Garver c 3 2 1 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Larnach lf 2 1 1 1
Benintendi ph 1 0 0 0 Refsnyder cf 4 0 2 2
Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
Gallagher c 2 0 1 0
Kansas City 002 000 012 5
Minnesota 110 201 01x 6

E_C.Santana (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 3, Minnesota 8. 2B_Alberto (6), Gutierrez (2), Cruz (5), Garver (8), Polanco (11). HR_Perez (10), Mondesi (1), Larnach (3). SB_Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
E.Santana L,0-1 3 4 3 3 1 2
Hernández 4 1-3 4 3 2 3 6
Holland 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Minnesota
Happ W,3-2 5 3 2 2 2 5
Alcala H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Duffey H,6 1 0 0 0 0 3
Robles H,9 1 2 1 1 1 0
Rogers S,4-6 1 2 2 2 0 2

E.Santana pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:04. A_18,444 (38,544).

