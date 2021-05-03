Minnesota 6, Texas 5

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|5
|
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gallo rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dahl lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|032
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|011
|003
|01x
|—
|6
E_Gallo (2), Simmons (3). LOB_Texas 9, Minnesota 4. 2B_Lowe (4), Kiner-Falefa (3), Kirilloff 2 (3), Donaldson (4), Polanco (5). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_García (6), Gallo (3). SB_Kiner-Falefa (6), Lowe (4), Buxton (4), Kepler (4).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning L,1-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Allard
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda W,2-2
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Thielbar H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stashak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Waddell
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Duffey H,3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers S,2-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:05. A_8,071 (38,544).
