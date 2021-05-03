Trending:
Sports News

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 32 6 8 5
Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Arraez lf 3 1 1 0
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 Cave lf 1 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 5 1 2 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 1
Gallo rf 4 2 2 2 Buxton cf 3 1 0 0
García cf 4 1 1 2 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0
Dahl lf 3 1 1 0 Kirilloff 1b 4 3 2 1
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 3 1 2 2
Culberson 3b 4 0 1 1 Kepler rf 4 0 1 1
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0
Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 032 5
Minnesota 011 003 01x 6

E_Gallo (2), Simmons (3). LOB_Texas 9, Minnesota 4. 2B_Lowe (4), Kiner-Falefa (3), Kirilloff 2 (3), Donaldson (4), Polanco (5). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_García (6), Gallo (3). SB_Kiner-Falefa (6), Lowe (4), Buxton (4), Kepler (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Dunning L,1-2 5 2-3 3 3 2 2 5
Allard 2 1-3 5 3 3 0 2
Minnesota
Maeda W,2-2 5 1-3 2 0 0 2 8
Thielbar H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Stashak 1 1 0 0 1 1
Waddell 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Duffey H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers S,2-3 1 2 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:05. A_8,071 (38,544).

