Minnesota 6, Texas 5

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 11:02 pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 5 5 11
Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .321
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .288
Lowe 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .277
Gallo rf 4 2 2 2 1 2 .234
García cf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .234
Dahl lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .196
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Culberson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .314
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 5 2 7
Arraez lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .291
Cave lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .283
Buxton cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .392
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Kirilloff 1b 4 3 2 1 0 1 .214
Polanco 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .223
Kepler rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .224
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Rortvedt c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Texas 000 000 032_5 9 1
Minnesota 011 003 01x_6 8 1

E_Gallo (2), Simmons (3). LOB_Texas 9, Minnesota 4. 2B_Lowe (4), Kiner-Falefa (3), Kirilloff 2 (3), Donaldson (4), Polanco (5). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_García (6), off Waddell; Gallo (3), off Rogers. RBIs_García 2 (16), Culberson (8), Gallo 2 (11), Donaldson (7), Kirilloff (11), Polanco 2 (12), Kepler (9). SB_Kiner-Falefa (6), Lowe (4), Buxton (4), Kepler (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Culberson, Gallo, Dahl, Solak, Trevino); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Simmons, Kepler). RISP_Texas 1 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_García, Culberson, Cruz.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, L, 1-2 5 2-3 3 3 2 2 5 76 3.81
Allard 2 1-3 5 3 3 0 2 50 3.65
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, W, 2-2 5 1-3 2 0 0 2 8 94 5.34
Thielbar, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.38
Stashak 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 7.27
Waddell 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 15 8.10
Duffey, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.12
Rogers, S, 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 1.74

Inherited runners-scored_Allard 1-1, Duffey 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:05. A_8,071 (38,544).

