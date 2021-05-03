Minnesota 6, Texas 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|5
|11
|
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.321
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Gallo rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.234
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.234
|Dahl lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|5
|2
|7
|
|Arraez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.392
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.223
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Texas
|000
|000
|032_5
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|011
|003
|01x_6
|8
|1
E_Gallo (2), Simmons (3). LOB_Texas 9, Minnesota 4. 2B_Lowe (4), Kiner-Falefa (3), Kirilloff 2 (3), Donaldson (4), Polanco (5). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_García (6), off Waddell; Gallo (3), off Rogers. RBIs_García 2 (16), Culberson (8), Gallo 2 (11), Donaldson (7), Kirilloff (11), Polanco 2 (12), Kepler (9). SB_Kiner-Falefa (6), Lowe (4), Buxton (4), Kepler (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Culberson, Gallo, Dahl, Solak, Trevino); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Simmons, Kepler). RISP_Texas 1 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_García, Culberson, Cruz.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|76
|3.81
|Allard
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|50
|3.65
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|94
|5.34
|Thielbar, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.38
|Stashak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.27
|Waddell
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|15
|8.10
|Duffey, H, 3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.12
|Rogers, S, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored_Allard 1-1, Duffey 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:05. A_8,071 (38,544).
