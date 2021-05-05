Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota adds grad transfer Sutherlin from New Hampshire

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has added another graduate transfer in former New Hampshire guard Sean Sutherlin, the Gophers announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 Sutherlin is a Minnesota native who played at Irondale High School, just 12 miles north of Williams Arena. He played his first two seasons at the junior college level, before two years at New Hampshire. He sat out the 2020-21 season with an injury.

In 2019-20, Sutherlin averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while starting all 28 games he played in for the Wildcats. He led the America East conference with 12 double-doubles.

Sutherlin joins forward Jamison Battle (George Washington) and guard Luke Loewe (William & Mary) as transfers to the Gophers under new coach Ben Johnson. Only two players, Both Gach and Isaiah Ihnen, are expected to return from last season.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers