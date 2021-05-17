Trending:
Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Detroit will meet on Monday.

The Mariners are 12-9 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .204 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .268.

The Tigers are 5-14 on the road. Detroit’s lineup has 36 home runs this season, Robbie Grossman leads the club with four homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .575.

Grossman ranks second on the Tigers with 34 hits and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .198 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: (knee), Wilson Ramos: (lumbar spine strain), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

