Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|3
|New York City FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|8
|2
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|Montreal
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|New York
|1
|2
|0
|3
|5
|5
|D.C. United
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Nashville
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Columbus
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Chicago
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1
|7
|8
|1
|San Jose
|2
|1
|0
|6
|8
|4
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|2
|Austin
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|3
|LA Galaxy
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Colorado
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Portland
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Minnesota United
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, April 25
LA Galaxy 3, New York 2
Saturday, May 1
New York 2, Chicago 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Columbus 0, Montreal 0, tie
Los Angeles FC 1, Houston 1, tie
New England 2, Atlanta 1
Orlando City 3, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0
Austin 1, Minnesota 0
FC Dallas 4, Portland 1
San Jose 4, D.C. United 1
Sunday, May 2
Miami 0, Nashville 0, tie
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 0
Colorado 1, Vancouver 0
Friday, May 7
San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 1 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.
New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.
Austin at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
