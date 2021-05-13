On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 2 1 2 8 8 6
New England 2 1 2 8 6 6
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3
New York 2 2 0 6 7 5
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4
Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3
Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 4 5
Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7
Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 6 8
D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9
Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2
San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8
Houston 2 1 2 8 6 5
Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4
Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5
Sporting Kansas City 2 2 1 7 6 7
Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8
Minnesota United 1 4 0 3 4 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 7

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

Nashville 2, New England 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 0

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Seattle 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday, May 12

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0

New England 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Montreal 2, Miami 0

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony