Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Montreal 2 1 2 8 8 6
New England 2 1 2 8 6 6
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3
New York 2 2 0 6 7 5
D.C. United 2 3 0 6 5 9
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4
Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3
Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 4 5
Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7
Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 6 8
Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2
San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8
Houston 2 1 2 8 6 5
Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4
Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5
Sporting Kansas City 2 2 1 7 6 7
Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8
Minnesota United 1 4 0 3 4 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 7

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

Nashville 2, New England 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 0

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Seattle 2, Portland 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

Wednesday, May 12

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0

New England 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Montreal 2, Miami 0

Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Thursday, May 13

D.C. United 1, Chicago 0

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.

