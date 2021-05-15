All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|6
|New England
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|6
|New York City FC
|2
|1
|1
|7
|9
|3
|New York
|2
|2
|0
|6
|7
|5
|D.C. United
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|9
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|3
|6
|5
|2
|Nashville
|1
|0
|3
|6
|6
|4
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4
|Columbus
|1
|1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|5
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|7
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|Chicago
|0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|4
|0
|1
|13
|11
|2
|San Jose
|3
|2
|0
|9
|10
|6
|LA Galaxy
|3
|1
|0
|9
|8
|8
|Houston
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|5
|Vancouver
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|4
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|5
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|4
|Austin FC
|2
|2
|0
|6
|5
|5
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4
|Portland
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|8
|Minnesota United
|1
|4
|0
|3
|4
|10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 7
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Saturday, May 8
Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0
New York 2, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
Nashville 2, New England 0
Vancouver 2, Montreal 0
Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
Sunday, May 9
Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie
Seattle 2, Portland 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1
Wednesday, May 12
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0
New England 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Montreal 2, Miami 0
Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Thursday, May 13
D.C. United 1, Chicago 0
Saturday, May 15
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.
