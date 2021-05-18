All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 3 1 2 11 7 6 Orlando City 2 0 3 9 6 2 New York City FC 2 1 2 8 10 4 Atlanta 2 1 2 8 6 4 Montreal 2 2 2 8 8 7 Philadelphia 2 2 2 8 5 5 Inter Miami CF 2 2 2 8 8 9 Nashville 1 0 4 7 6 4 New York 2 3 0 6 7 6 D.C. United 2 4 0 6 5 10 Columbus 1 2 2 5 3 4 Toronto FC 1 2 2 5 7 9 Chicago 0 4 1 1 3 10 Cincinnati 0 3 1 1 4 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 1 16 13 2 LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 10 8 Sporting Kansas City 3 2 1 10 9 7 Colorado 3 1 1 10 8 6 San Jose 3 3 0 9 10 8 Houston 2 2 2 8 7 8 Real Salt Lake 2 1 1 7 6 4 Vancouver 2 3 1 7 5 7 Portland 2 3 0 6 6 8 Austin FC 2 3 0 6 5 7 Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10 FC Dallas 1 2 2 5 6 6 Los Angeles FC 1 2 2 5 5 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 12

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0

New England 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Montreal 2, Miami 0

Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Thursday, May 13

D.C. United 1, Chicago 0

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

Atlanta 1, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0

Colorado 3, Houston 1

Nashville 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Portland 2, San Jose 0

Sunday, May 16

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

New England 1, Columbus 0

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

