All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|6
|Orlando City
|2
|0
|3
|9
|6
|2
|New York City FC
|2
|1
|2
|8
|10
|4
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|4
|Montreal
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|2
|8
|5
|5
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|9
|Nashville
|1
|0
|4
|7
|6
|4
|New York
|2
|3
|0
|6
|7
|6
|D.C. United
|2
|4
|0
|6
|5
|10
|Columbus
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3
|4
|Toronto FC
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|9
|Chicago
|0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|13
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|5
|0
|1
|16
|13
|2
|LA Galaxy
|4
|1
|0
|12
|10
|8
|Sporting Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|10
|9
|7
|Colorado
|3
|1
|1
|10
|8
|6
|San Jose
|3
|3
|0
|9
|10
|8
|Houston
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|8
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|4
|Vancouver
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|7
|Portland
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|8
|Austin FC
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|7
|Minnesota United
|2
|4
|0
|6
|5
|10
|FC Dallas
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|6
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|2
|2
|5
|5
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, May 12
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0
New England 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Montreal 2, Miami 0
Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Thursday, May 13
D.C. United 1, Chicago 0
Saturday, May 15
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie
LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0
Atlanta 1, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 1, New York 0
Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 0
Colorado 3, Houston 1
Nashville 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Portland 2, San Jose 0
Sunday, May 16
Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
New England 1, Columbus 0
Orlando City 1, D.C. United 0
Seattle 2, Los Angeles FC 0
Saturday, May 22
Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments