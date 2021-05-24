On Air: For Your Benefit
MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 4 1 2 14 10 7
Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2
Philadelphia 3 2 2 11 6 5
Nashville 2 0 4 10 7 4
Atlanta 2 1 3 9 7 5
New York City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6
CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9
Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5
Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10
New York 2 4 0 6 8 9
D.C. United 2 5 0 6 5 11
Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10
Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10
Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 2 17 14 3
Sporting Kansas City 4 2 1 13 12 8
LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 10 11
Houston 3 2 2 11 9 9
Colorado 3 2 1 10 9 8
Portland 3 3 0 9 9 8
San Jose 3 4 0 9 11 11
Real Salt Lake 2 1 2 8 8 6
Los Angeles FC 2 2 2 8 7 7
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9
Austin FC 2 4 0 6 5 8
Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10
FC Dallas 1 2 3 6 8 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, May 16

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

New England 1, Columbus 0

Orlando City 1, D.C. United 0

Seattle 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati 2, CF Montréal 1

Portland 3, LA Galaxy 0

Chicago 1, Miami 0

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

New England 3, New York 1

Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Colorado 1

Sunday, May 23

Atlanta 1, Seattle 1, tie

Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0

Nashville 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, May 29

CF Montréal at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News

