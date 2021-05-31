On Air: For Your Benefit
By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 10:05 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 5 1 2 17 11 7
Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5
Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4
New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9
Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6
Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6
Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7
New York 3 4 0 9 10 10
D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11
Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13
Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12
Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11
Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 1 16 15 10
LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11
Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8
Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12
San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12
Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11
Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7
Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9
Austin FC 2 4 1 7 5 8
Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11
FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, May 23

Atlanta 1, Seattle 1, tie

Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0

Nashville 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, May 29

CF Montréal 1, Chicago 0

New York 2, Orlando City 1

New England 1, Cincinnati 0

Columbus 2, Toronto FC 1

Nashville 2, Atlanta 2, tie

New York City FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0

D.C. United 3, Miami 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0

Minnesota 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Sunday, May 30

Philadelphia 3, Portland 0

Austin FC 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, June 12

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

