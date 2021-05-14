On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

MLS Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 11:05 am
1 min read
      

Through Thursday, May 13

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 6
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4
Caden Clark, NYR 3
Cristian Dajome, VAN 3
Jesus Medina, NYC 3
Nani, ORL 3
Rubio Rubin, RSL 3

17 players tied with 2

Assists
Fabio, NYR 4
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Damir Kreilach, RSL 3

13 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 29
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 21
Edison Flores, DC 18
Adam Buksa, NE 17
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 17
Robert Beric, CHI 15
Randall Leal, NSH 15
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 15
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 14
Robin Lod, MIN 14
Alan Pulido, KC 14
Daniel Salloi, KC 14

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 11
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10
Cade Cowell, SJ 8
Cristian Dajome, VAN 7
Javier Hernandez, LA 7
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 7
Caden Clark, NYR 6
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 6
Jesus Medina, NYC 6
Nani, ORL 6
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 6

___

Cautions
Eric Remedi, SJ 4
Chase Gasper, MIN 3
Anibal Godoy, NSH 3
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 3
Gregore, MCF 3
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3

29 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4
Chase Gasper, MIN 3 0 3
Anibal Godoy, NSH 3 0 3
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 3 0 3
Gregore, MCF 3 0 3
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3 0 3

33 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.75
Eloy Room, CLB 0.75
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 0.80
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.86
Andre Blake, PHI 1.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00
Marko Maric, HOU 1.00
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1.00
Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Andre Blake, PHI 2
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2
Pedro Gallese, ORL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
Joe Willis, NSH 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

12 players tied with 1

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 20
Brad Stuver, ATX 20
Andre Blake, PHI 19
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 17
Stefan Frei, SEA 17
Brad Guzan, ATL 17
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 17
Matt Turner, NE 16
Marko Maric, HOU 15
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14

___

