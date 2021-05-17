MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, May 16
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|7
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|5
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|4
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|4
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|4
|Caden Clark, NYR
|3
|Cristian Dajome, VAN
|3
|Nani, ORL
|3
|Alan Pulido, KC
|3
|Rubio Rubin, RSL
|3
|Brad Smith, SEA
|3
|Assists
|Fabio, NYR
|4
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|3
|Carles Gil, NE
|3
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|3
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|3
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|3
24 players tied with 2
___
|Shots
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|29
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|24
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|22
|Edison Flores, DC
|20
|Robin Lod, MIN
|20
|Alan Pulido, KC
|20
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|19
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|19
|Adam Buksa, NE
|18
|Randall Leal, NSH
|18
___
|Shots on Goal
|Randall Leal, NSH
|13
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|11
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|11
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|10
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|9
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|9
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|8
|Lucas Cavallini, VAN
|7
|Cristian Dajome, VAN
|7
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|7
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|7
___
|Cautions
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|4
|Gregore, MCF
|4
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|Chase Gasper, MIN
|3
|Anibal Godoy, NSH
|3
|Brendan Hines-Ike, DC
|3
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|3
|Jamiro Monteiro, PHI
|3
|Alex Muyl, NSH
|3
|Kiki Struna, MTL
|3
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|4
|0
|4
|Gregore, MCF
|4
|0
|4
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|0
|4
|Chase Gasper, MIN
|3
|0
|3
|Anibal Godoy, NSH
|3
|0
|3
|Brendan Hines-Ike, DC
|3
|0
|3
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|3
|0
|3
|Jamiro Monteiro, PHI
|3
|0
|3
|Alex Muyl, NSH
|3
|0
|3
|Kiki Struna, MTL
|3
|0
|3
|Chris Wondolowski, SJ
|2
|1
|3
|Dru Yearwood, NYR
|2
|1
|3
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|0.00
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.40
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.40
|Jon Kempin, DC
|0.50
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.80
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.80
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.80
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.80
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.83
|Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL
|0.90
___
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|3
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|3
|Joe Willis, NSH
|3
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|2
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|2
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|2
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|2
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|2
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|2
|Eloy Room, CLB
|2
|Matt Turner, NE
|2
|William Yarbrough, COL
|2
___
|Saves
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|22
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|22
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|21
|Andre Blake, PHI
|20
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|19
|Marko Maric, HOU
|18
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|17
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|17
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|17
|Matt Turner, NE
|17
___
