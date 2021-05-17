MLS Leaders

On Air: Amtower Off-Center
May 17, 2021
Through Sunday, May 16

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 7
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4
Jesus Medina, NYC 4
Caden Clark, NYR 3
Cristian Dajome, VAN 3
Nani, ORL 3
Alan Pulido, KC 3
Rubio Rubin, RSL 3
Brad Smith, SEA 3
Assists
Fabio, NYR 4
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Carles Gil, NE 3
Damir Kreilach, RSL 3
Lewis Morgan, MCF 3
Joao Paulo, SEA 3

24 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 29
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 24
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 22
Edison Flores, DC 20
Robin Lod, MIN 20
Alan Pulido, KC 20
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 19
Daniel Salloi, KC 19
Adam Buksa, NE 18
Randall Leal, NSH 18

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 13
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 11
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10
Javier Hernandez, LA 9
Jesus Medina, NYC 9
Cade Cowell, SJ 8
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 7
Cristian Dajome, VAN 7
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 7
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 7

___

Cautions
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 4
Gregore, MCF 4
Eric Remedi, SJ 4
Chase Gasper, MIN 3
Anibal Godoy, NSH 3
Brendan Hines-Ike, DC 3
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3
Alex Muyl, NSH 3
Kiki Struna, MTL 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 4 0 4
Gregore, MCF 4 0 4
Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4
Chase Gasper, MIN 3 0 3
Anibal Godoy, NSH 3 0 3
Brendan Hines-Ike, DC 3 0 3
Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3 0 3
Alex Muyl, NSH 3 0 3
Kiki Struna, MTL 3 0 3
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 2 1 3
Dru Yearwood, NYR 2 1 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, MIN 0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.40
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40
Jon Kempin, DC 0.50
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.80
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.80
Eloy Room, CLB 0.80
Joe Willis, NSH 0.80
Andre Blake, PHI 0.83
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 3
Pedro Gallese, ORL 3
Joe Willis, NSH 3
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Brad Guzan, ATL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Tyler Miller, MIN 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
Matt Turner, NE 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 22
Brad Stuver, ATX 22
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 21
Andre Blake, PHI 20
Brad Guzan, ATL 19
Marko Maric, HOU 18
Stefan Frei, SEA 17
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 17
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 17
Matt Turner, NE 17

___

