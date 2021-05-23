MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, May 22
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|7
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|5
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|4
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|4
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|4
|Alan Pulido, KC
|4
|Rubio Rubin, RSL
|4
8 players tied with 3
|Assists
|Fabio, NYR
|4
|Carles Gil, NE
|4
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|3
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|3
|Ronald Matarrita, CIN
|3
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|3
|Joao Paulo, SEA
|3
|Romell Quioto, MTL
|3
32 players tied with 2
___
|Shots
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|29
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|29
|Alan Pulido, KC
|27
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|24
|Adam Buksa, NE
|22
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|21
|Edison Flores, DC
|20
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|20
|Robin Lod, MIN
|20
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|20
___
|Shots on Goal
|Randall Leal, NSH
|13
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|11
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|11
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|11
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|10
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|9
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|9
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|9
|Adam Buksa, NE
|8
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|8
___
|Cautions
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|5
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
7 players tied with 3
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|5
|0
|5
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|0
|4
9 players tied with 3
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Logan Ketterer, POR
|0.00
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|0.00
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.33
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.40
|Jon Kempin, DC
|0.50
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.80
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.80
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.83
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.83
|Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL
|0.90
___
|Shutouts
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|4
|Andre Blake, PHI
|3
|Joe Willis, NSH
|3
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|2
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|2
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|2
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|2
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|2
|Logan Ketterer, POR
|2
|Tyler Miller, MIN
|2
|Eloy Room, CLB
|2
|Matt Turner, NE
|2
|William Yarbrough, COL
|2
___
|Saves
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|28
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|22
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|22
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|21
|John McCarthy, MCF
|21
|Andre Blake, PHI
|20
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|20
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|19
|Matt Turner, NE
|19
|Alex Bono, TOR
|18
|Marko Maric, HOU
|18
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|18
___
