Sports News

MLS Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 12:07 pm
1 min read
      

Through Saturday, May 22

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 7
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4
Jesus Medina, NYC 4
Alan Pulido, KC 4
Rubio Rubin, RSL 4

8 players tied with 3

Assists
Fabio, NYR 4
Carles Gil, NE 4
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Damir Kreilach, RSL 3
Ronald Matarrita, CIN 3
Lewis Morgan, MCF 3
Joao Paulo, SEA 3
Romell Quioto, MTL 3

32 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 29
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 29
Alan Pulido, KC 27
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 24
Adam Buksa, NE 22
Daniel Salloi, KC 21
Edison Flores, DC 20
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 20
Robin Lod, MIN 20
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 20

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 13
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 11
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 11
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11
Jesus Medina, NYC 10
Cade Cowell, SJ 9
Javier Hernandez, LA 9
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 9
Adam Buksa, NE 8
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 8

___

Cautions
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5
Eric Remedi, SJ 4

7 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 0 5
Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4

9 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Logan Ketterer, POR 0.00
Tyler Miller, MIN 0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40
Jon Kempin, DC 0.50
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.80
Joe Willis, NSH 0.80
Andre Blake, PHI 0.83
Eloy Room, CLB 0.83
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90

___

Shutouts
Pedro Gallese, ORL 4
Andre Blake, PHI 3
Joe Willis, NSH 3
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Brad Guzan, ATL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Logan Ketterer, POR 2
Tyler Miller, MIN 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
Matt Turner, NE 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 28
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 22
Brad Stuver, ATX 22
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 21
John McCarthy, MCF 21
Andre Blake, PHI 20
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 20
Brad Guzan, ATL 19
Matt Turner, NE 19
Alex Bono, TOR 18
Marko Maric, HOU 18
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 18

___

