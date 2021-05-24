On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Sports News

MLS Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 11:07 am
1 min read
      

Through Sunday, May 23

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 7
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 6
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4
Jesus Medina, NYC 4
Alan Pulido, KC 4
Rubio Rubin, RSL 4

8 players tied with 3

Assists
Fabio, NYR 4
Carles Gil, NE 4
Joao Paulo, SEA 4
Cade Cowell, SJ 3
Damir Kreilach, RSL 3
Ronald Matarrita, CIN 3
Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3
Lewis Morgan, MCF 3
Romell Quioto, MTL 3

33 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 31
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 29
Alan Pulido, KC 27
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 24
Adam Buksa, NE 22
Daniel Salloi, KC 21
Edison Flores, DC 20
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 20
Randall Leal, NSH 20
Robin Lod, MIN 20
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 20

___

Shots on Goal
Randall Leal, NSH 14
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 12
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 11
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 11
Jesus Medina, NYC 10
Cade Cowell, SJ 9
Javier Hernandez, LA 9
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 9
Adam Buksa, NE 8
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 8

___

Cautions
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5
Eric Remedi, SJ 4

9 players tied with 3

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 5 0 5
Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4

12 players tied with 3

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Logan Ketterer, POR 0.00
Tyler Miller, MIN 0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40
Jon Kempin, DC 0.67
Joe Willis, NSH 0.67
Andre Blake, PHI 0.71
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.83
Eloy Room, CLB 0.83
Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.90

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 4
Pedro Gallese, ORL 4
Joe Willis, NSH 4
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Brad Guzan, ATL 2
Sean Johnson, NYC 2
Logan Ketterer, POR 2
Tyler Miller, MIN 2
Eloy Room, CLB 2
Matt Turner, NE 2
William Yarbrough, COL 2

___

Saves
Jonathan Bond, LA 28
Andre Blake, PHI 27
Brad Stuver, ATX 27
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 22
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 21
John McCarthy, MCF 21
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 20
Brad Guzan, ATL 20
Matt Turner, NE 19
Alex Bono, TOR 18
Marko Maric, HOU 18
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 18

___

