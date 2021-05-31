Trending:
MLS-leading Sounders stay unbeaten, tie Austin FC 0-0

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 12:15 am
SEATTLE (AP) — Stefan Cleveland had three saves and the Seattle Sounders tied Austin FC 0-0 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten.

Cleveland has two shutouts in three starts this season while filling in for injured Stefan Frei, who is out indefinitely after suffering a sprained left knee and then developing a blood clot as a complication related to the injury.

MLS-leading Seattle (5-0-3) appeared to take the lead in the 75th minute. Fredy Montero punched home a cross by João Paulo but Raúl Ruidíaz was ruled offside after VAR review.

Austin (2-4-1) is winless in its last four but snapped a three-game losing streak.

