Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 5:01 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Miami RHP Paul Campbell 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Brandon Brennan off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A Northeast). Placed RHP Ryan Brasier on the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Optioned RHP Randy Dobnak to St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Ohashi to a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Bill Schmidt interim general manager.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Phil Bickford from Milwaukee. Designated LHP Mike Kickman for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Adam Wainwright from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned Austin Dean to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with OF Daniel Fields.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Mike James to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived G Blanca Millan. Suspended Klara Lundquist for the 2021 season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Exercised fifth-year option with WR Calvin Ridley. Agreed to terms with OLs Jack Batho, Bryce Hargrove, Ryan Neuzil, Joe Sculthorpe and Kion Smith, DL Zac Dawe, LBs Dorian Etheridge, Eli Howard, Kobe Jones, Alani Pututau and Errol Thompson, QB Feleipe Franks, RBs Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley, Ss Dwayne Johnson and JR Pace, CB Marcus Murphy, WRs Antonio Nunn and Austin Trammell and TE John Raine.

BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised fifth year-option with QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with RB Tre Harbison, DE Romeo McKnight, CBs Emmanuel Rugamba and Kiondre Thomas and DT Marvin Wilson. Signed DT Malik McDowell.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to his free agent tender. Released RB Paul Perkins.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DE John Daka.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Joseph Blandisi from Laval (AHL). Reassigned D Xavier Ouellet to Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F A.J. Greer from Binghamton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Syracuse (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released RW Kyle Neuber from player try out contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired M Liam Fraser on loan from Toronto in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned M Gilbert Fuentes and D Casey Walls to Austin (USL).

COLLEGE

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named Patrick Bain as men’s soccer associate head coach.

PROVIDENCE — Signed F Justin Minaya as a transfer from South Carolina.

