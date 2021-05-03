Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Miami RHP Paul Campbell 80 games without pay for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Brandon Brennan off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Worcester (Triple-A Northeast). Placed RHP Ryan Brasier on the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled CF Harold Ramirez from alternate training site. Activated RF Franmil Reyes from the paternity list. Optioned RF Daniel Johnson and LHP Kyle Nelson to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Lynch from alternate training site. Placed LHP Daniel Tillo on the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Randy Dobnak to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rafael Ohashi on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned CF Nick Heath and LF Andrew Young to Reno (Triple-A West). Activated CF Tim Locastro and 1B Christian Walker from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to alternate training site. Activated LF Joc Pederson from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Bill Schmidt interim general manager. Placed RHP Carlos Estevez on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 30. Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Phil Bickford off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated LHP Mike Kickman for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned 1B Keston Hiura and LF Tyrone Taylor to alternate training site. Activated LF Christian Yelich and CF Lorenzo Cain from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Daniel Zamora to alternate training site. Placed INF J.D. Davis on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 2. Recalled RHP Trevor Hildenberger from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Michael Feliz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Adam Wainwright from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned Austin Dean to Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Daniel Fields.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Gerald Bautista.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Garrett Westberg.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Jack Strunc.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Mike James to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Jared Harper to a two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived G Blanca Millan. Suspended Klara Lundquist for the 2021 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Exercised fifth-year option on WR Calvin Ridley. Declined fifth-year option on TE Hayden Hurst. Signed QB A.J. McCarron. Agreed to terms with OLs Jack Batho, Bryce Hargrove, Ryan Neuzil, Joe Sculthorpe and Kion Smith, DL Zac Dawe, LBs Dorian Etheridge, Eli Howard, Kobe Jones, Alani Pututau and Errol Thompson, QB Feleipe Franks, RBs Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley, Ss Dwayne Johnson and JR Pace, CB Marcus Murphy, WRs Antonio Nunn and Austin Trammell and TE John Raine.

BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised fifth year-option on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released OT Charles Leno.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with RB Tre Harbison, DE Romeo McKnight, CBs Emmanuel Rugamba and Kiondre Thomas and DT Marvin Wilson. Signed DT Malik McDowell.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released QB Jeff Driskel. Signed TE Eric Saubert.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Agreed to terms with OLs Jacob Capra, Coy Cronk and John Dietzen, WR Bailey Gaither, DL Jack Heflin, LB Carlo Kemp and S Christian Uphoff.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Mo Alie-Cox to his free agent tender. Released RB Paul Perkins.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Declined fifth-year option on DL Taven Bryan.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Brontae Harris.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Declined fifth-year option on CB Mike Hughes.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Exercised fifth-year option on OL Isaiah Wynn.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DE John Daka.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Declined fifth-year option on S Terrell Edmunds. Signed CB DeMarkus Acy. Waived TE Charles Jones and P Corlis Waitman.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Declined fifth-year option on RB Rashaad Penny.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Declined fifth-year option on LN Rashaan Evans.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived WR/KR Jeff Badet. Released WR Trevor Davis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Michael Houser. Signed G Stefanos Lekkas to a professional tryout contract. Reassigned F C.J. Smith to taxi squad and F Jean-Sebastien Dea to Rochester (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Nick Henry to Utah (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kevin Boyle from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Joseph Blandisi from Laval (AHL). Reassigned D Xavier Ouellet to Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F A.J. Greer from Binghamton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Kevin Carr from Utah (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released RW Kyle Neuber from player try out contract.

East coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Utah F Hayden Hodgson for two games and an undisclosed amount for crosschecking in a May 1 game at Tulsa. Suspended Utah’s coach Tim Branham for one game and an undisclosed amount for misconduct in a May 1 game at Tulsa.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released D Matt Petgrave. Acquired G Ben Myers as EBUG.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Kevin McKernan.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Zack Andrusiak and D Luke McInnis from reserve. Placed F Tad Kozun on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Blake Hillman from reserve. Placed D Jordan Klimek on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G David Tendeck, D David Quenneville and G Brandon Magee from reserve. Placed G Brad Barone, Ds Eric Israel and Johnny Coughlin on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Signed G Hayden Stewart and added to active roster.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Christian Horn and D Michael Prapavessis. Recalled G Parker Gahagen from loan to Colorado (AHL). Placed G Garrett Metcalf on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired M Liam Fraser on loan from Toronto in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned M Gilbert Fuentes and D Casey Walls to Austin (USL).

COLLEGE

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Named Patrick Bain as men’s soccer associate head coach.

PROVIDENCE — Signed F Justin Minaya as a transfer from South Carolina.

