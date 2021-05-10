Monday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Keegan Akin from Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 3B Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned RHPs Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Keibert Ruiz to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated INF Todd Frazier for assignment. Activated CF Ben Gamel.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with INF T.J. Rivera.

Pioneer League

BILLINGS MUSTANGS — Named Joe Kruzel field manager.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Cameron Oliver to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived Gs Aislinn Konig and Lapresha Stanley.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Tamba Hali to a one-day contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Harvey Langi to a contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Parker Hesse, LS Matt Orzech and LB Nate Orchard.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Marcus Baugh.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANNAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Joey Keane from Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Pheonix Copley, D Martin Fehervary and D Philippe from Hershey (AHL) to taxi squad. Reassigned D Paul LaDue and C Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League
American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Dylan Holloway to an amateur tryout contract.

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Utah (ECHL). Loaned G Kevin Carr to Utah (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA —Acquired G Zachary Edmond.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Louis-Phillip Guindon from standard player contract.

INDY FUEL — Released F Colton Heffley from standard player contract.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Phil Forte men’s assistant basketball coach.

THE CITADEL — Promoted Jack Castleberry to men’s associate basketball head coach.

