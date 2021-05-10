Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Keegan Akin from Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 3B Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned RHPs Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Keibert Ruiz to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated INF Todd Frazier for assignment. Activated CF Ben Gamel.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with INF T.J. Rivera.
BILLINGS MUSTANGS — Named Joe Kruzel field manager.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Cameron Oliver to a 10-day contract.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived Gs Aislinn Konig and Lapresha Stanley.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Tamba Hali to a one-day contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Harvey Langi to a contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Parker Hesse, LS Matt Orzech and LB Nate Orchard.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Marcus Baugh.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANNAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Joey Keane from Chicago (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Pheonix Copley, D Martin Fehervary and D Philippe from Hershey (AHL) to taxi squad. Reassigned D Paul LaDue and C Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Dylan Holloway to an amateur tryout contract.
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Utah (ECHL). Loaned G Kevin Carr to Utah (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA —Acquired G Zachary Edmond.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Louis-Phillip Guindon from standard player contract.
INDY FUEL — Released F Colton Heffley from standard player contract.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Phil Forte men’s assistant basketball coach.
THE CITADEL — Promoted Jack Castleberry to men’s associate basketball head coach.
