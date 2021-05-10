Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 10:32 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Keegan Akin from Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk (Triple-A Southeast).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 3B Miguel Andujar to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A Northeast).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned LF Chad Pinder to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jack Kruger to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled INF Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast). Optioned RHPs Victor Arano and Jasseel De La Cruz to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned SS Sean Kaxmar Jr. and RHP Carl Edwards outright to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 7.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Keibert Ruiz to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated INF Todd Frazier for assignment. Activated CF Ben Gamel.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF T.J. Rivera.

Pioneer League

BILLINGS MUSTANGS — Named Joe Kruzel field manager.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Cameron Oliver to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Waived F Sierra Campasino and Gs Sparkle Taylor and Jessica January.

DALLAS WINGS — Waived G Destinee Walker.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived F Mikayla Vaughn and G Asheika Alexander.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived F Cierra Burdick.

SEATTLE STORM — Waived F Peyton Williams and G Brittany Brown.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived Gs Aislinn Konig and Lapresha Stanley.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DT Frank Herron. Signed RB Spencer Brown and LB Paddy Fisher.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed K Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the Jets.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE Josh Hill on the retired list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LT Eric Fisher.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Tamba Hali to a one-day contract. Waived QB Jordan Ta’amu. Released TE Sean Culkin and G Bryan Witzmann.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Christian Covington.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Harvey Langi.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Josiah Bronson, G Michael Brown, P Nolan Cooney and TE Dylan Soehner.

NEW YORK JETS — Reassigned DB Saquan Hampton to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Rico Bussey and DB Donovan Stiner.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Parker Hesse, LS Matt Orzech and LB Nate Orchard.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Marcus Baugh.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Joey Keane from Chicago (AHL). Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig from Florida (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Pheonix Copley, D Martin Fehervary and C Philippe Maillet from Hershey (AHL) to taxi squad. Reassigned D Paul LaDue and C Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Dylan Holloway to an amateur tryout contract.

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Utah (ECHL). Loaned G Kevin Carr to Utah (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA —Signed G Zachary Edmond.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Tom Hodges as EBUG.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Louis-Phillip Guindon from standard player contract.

INDY FUEL — Released F Colton Heffley from standard player contract.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Phil Marinaccio. Activated D Corbin Baldwin from IR. Activated D Noah Delmas from reserve. Placed D Connor Doherty on reserve.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Phil Forte men’s assistant basketball coach.

THE CITADEL — Promoted Jack Castleberry to men’s associate basketball head coach.

