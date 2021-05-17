Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Lange to Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Framber Valdez and RHP Jake Odorizzi to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) for rehab assignments.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Recalled RHP Albert Abreau from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Nick Allgeyer to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Albert Pujols on a one-year contract. Transferred RHP Tony Gonsolin to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Jeff McNeill and OF Michael Conforto on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Seth Lugo to the 60-day IL. Recalled OF Khalil Lee from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Johneshwy Fargas from Syracuse.

PITTSBIRGH PIRATES — Purchased the contract of INF T.J. Rivera from Long Island (Atlantic League). Claimed INF Ildemaro Vargas off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Designated LF Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Braden Bishop off waivers from Seattle and optioned to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Reyes Moronta to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Akeel Morris, Anderson DeLeon and INF Brock Stassi. Placed LHPs Sean Gilmartin and David Speer on reserve.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tae Hayes. Released S Chris Miller and WR Darece Roberson.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DL Eli Howard. Signed DLs Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DEs Cameron Sample and Wyatt Hubert, DT Tyler Shelvin, OT D’Ante Smith, K Evan McPherson, D Trey Hill and RB Chris Evans.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Alex Brown.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Kurt Benkert.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Jalen Camp. Released RB Ryquell Armstead.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Tyree Gillespie and C Jimmy Morrisey.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Kalija Lipscomb. Waived WR Rashard Davis and LB Davin Bellamy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Florida F Sam Bennett one game for boarding in a May 16 game against Tampa Bay.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned RW Brendan Gallagher and G Carey Price for conditioning to Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Akira Schmid to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted Hayley Wickenheiser to senior director of player development. Named Danielle Goyette to director of player development for both Toronto, NHL and AHL.

Minor League American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICE HOGS — Loaned D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL). Released D Cliff Watson from a player tryout contract.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Montana Onyebuchi to an amateur tryout contract.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Malcolm Grace deputy athletic director for compliance and NCAA governance.

NAVY — Promoted Emmett Davis and Jon Perry to men’s basketball associate head coaches.

UNLV— Named Karlie Burris women’s basketball assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.