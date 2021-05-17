Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Lange to Toledo (Triple-A East). Activated C Wilson Ramos from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Framber Valdez and RHP Jake Odorizzi to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) for rehab assignments.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 14. Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Brady Lail From Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned 2B Jack Mayfield to Tacoma. Designated RHP Domingo Tapia for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Nick Allgeyer to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Tucker Davidson from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment. Recalled RHP Edgar Santana and 2B Johan Camargo from Grinnett. Placed RHP Huascar Ynoa on the 10-day IL. Placed CF Ender Inciarte on the paternity list.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Michael Feliz. Optioned RHP Art Warren to Louisville (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Albert Pujols on a one-year contract. Transferred RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated 1B Albert Pujols and 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo. Optioned LHP Alex Vesia and C Keibert Ruiz to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Jeff McNeil and OF Michael Conforto on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Seth Lugo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled OF Khalil Lee from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Johneshwy Fargas from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Purchased the contract of INF T.J. Rivera from Long Island (Atlantic League). Claimed 2B Ildemaro Vargas off waivers from Chicago Cubs. Designated LF Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LF Braden Bishop off waivers from Seattle and optioned to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Reyes Moronta from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Akeel Morris, Anderson DeLeon and INF Brock Stassi. Placed LHPs Sean Gilmartin and David Speer on reserve.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with OF Connor Panas and RHP Dany Paradis-Giroux.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jordan Brower and RHP Alex Wagner. Released RHPs Ryan Mordecai and Zak Spivy.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with INF Lane Baremore.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan McKay.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Max Tannebaum.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tae Hayes. Released S Chris Miller and WR Darece Roberson.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DL Eli Howard. Signed DLs Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Delano Hill and DE Kendall Donnerson. Waived K Matt Ammendola, LB Daniel Bituli and DT P.J. Johnson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Chris Lacy and LB Michael Pinckney.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DEs Cameron Sample and Wyatt Hubert, DT Tyler Shelvin, OT D’Ante Smith, K Evan McPherson, D Trey Hill, WR Trent Taylor and RB Chris Evans.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Case Cookus, OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. Waived LB David Curry and OT Ryan Pope. Re-signed OT Calvin Anderson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Alex Brown, DB Alijah Holder and TE Taumoepeau.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Kurt Benkert.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Shyheim Carter.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Jalen Camp. Released RB Ryquell Armstead.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Daurice Fountain and DB Manny Patterson. Released WR Tajae Sharpe. Waived DB Jaylon McCain-Sapp.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Tyree Gillespie and C Jimmy Morrisey. Released WR Tajae Sharpe. Wiaved DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DE Earnest Brown, RB Jake Funk, WR Ben Skowronek and LB Chris Garrett.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed T Evin Ksiezarczyk, CBs Parry Nickerson and Amari Henderson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed G Alex Redmond and C James Ferentz.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Lorenzo Neal, LB Quentin Poling, OT Kyle Murphy and DB Ken Crawley.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Corey Clement and TE Kelvin Benjamin. Waived RB Jordan Chunn and TE Nate Weiting.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DE Ryan Kerrigan.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs Marqise Lee and Austin Proehl.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Antonio Hamilton, TE Jerell Adams, S Curtis Riley and RB Troymaine Pope.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Kalija Lipscomb. Waived WR Rashard Davis and LB Davin Bellamy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Florida F Sam Bennett one game for boarding in a May 16 game against Tampa Bay.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Ryan Bedard from Syracuse (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned RW Brendan Gallagher and G Carey Price to Laval (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Akira Schmid to a three-year entry-level contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted Hayley Wickenheiser to senior director of player development. Named Danielle Goyette as director of player development for both Toronto, NHL and AHL.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICE HOGS — Loaned D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL). Released D Cliff Watson from a player tryout contract.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Montana Onyebuchi to an amateur tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Josh Lammon from reserve. Placed F Josh Maser on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Nick Boka to Ontario (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed G Ryan Bedard on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Released D Eric Williams and F Kameron Kielly. Acquired D Cliff Watson from loan to Rockford (AHL). Released G Ben Pulley as Emergency Back-up Goalie (EBUG).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released G Joel Rumpel. Activated F Boston Leier from reserve. Placed D Connor Doherty on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Peter Di Salvo.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Kyle Marino from reserve. Placed F Jackson Keane on reserve.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Malcolm Grace deputy athletic director for compliance and NCAA governance.

NAVY — Promoted Emmett Davis and Jon Perry to men’s basketball associate head coaches.

UNLV— Named Karlie Burris women’s basketball assistant coach.

