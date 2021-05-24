Monday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 3:00 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF/OF Michael Chavis to Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned CF JaCoby Jones to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed 3B Hunter Dozier on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Purchased the contract of INF Ty Kelly from Long Island (Atlantic League). Assigned INF Ty Kelly to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Purchased the contract of SS Tyler Ladendorf from High Point (Atlantic League). Assigned SS Tyler Ladendorf to Iowa (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of SS Orlando Calixte from York (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Horstman.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed PT Darrin Paulo.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Zaheer Benjamin vice president of business intelligence and analytics.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton F Josh Archibald one game for clipping Winnipeg D Logan Stanley during a May 23 game in Winnipeg.

SOCCER
United States Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Rick Cost director of high performance.

COLLEGE

CASTLETON — Announced the resignation of head men’s ice hockey coach Bill Silengo, effective June 4.

