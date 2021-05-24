Trending:
Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF/OF Michael Chavis to Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned CF JaCoby Jones to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Victor Reyes from Toledo. Placed C Wilson Ramos on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Derek Holland from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed 3B Hunter Dozier on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Purchased the contract of INF Ty Kelly from Long Island (Atlantic League). Assigned INF Ty Kelly to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Claimed 2B Travis Blankenhorn off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers. Optioned 2B Travis Blankenhorn to Tacoma. Activated INF/DH Ty France from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Sam Haggerty on the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned CF Daulton Varsho to Reno (Triple-A West). Activated C Carson Kelly from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Purchased the contract of SS Tyler Ladendorf from High Point (Atlantic League). Assigned SS Tyler Ladendorf to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Carson Fulmer outright to Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed 2B Rio Ruiz off waivers from Baltimore. Designated INF/OF Bret Boswell for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned C Chad Wallach to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Returned and activated C Jorge Alfaro from the 10-day IL. Sent CF Starling Marte to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Nashville (Triple-A East). Activated 2B Jace Peterson from the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Keston Hiura from Nashville. Designated 2B Jace Peterson for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of SS Orlando Calixte from York (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled OF Brian O’Grady from El Paso (Triple-A West). Placed OF Trent Grisham on the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Horstman.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with 2B J.R. Davis.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released RHP Nick Porreto.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ean Walda. Released RHP Tyler Vogel.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with C Willie Estrada and RHP Gavin Sonnier. Sent RHP Cody Mincey to Kansas City (American Association).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Tajae Sharpe.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Caraun Reid. Waived LB Chris Orr.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Johnnie Dixon.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed P Max Duffy.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed PT Darrin Paulo.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB KeiVarae Russel. Signed QB Blake Bortles.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived QB Ryan Finely.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Patrick Omameh.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed C Cohl Cabral off of waivers from Houston.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Zaheer Benjamin vice president of business intelligence and analytics.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Edmonton F Josh Archibald one game for clipping Winnipeg D Logan Stanley during a May 23 game in Winnipeg.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Mason Mitchell. Acquired F Cameron Hebig on loan to Tucson (AHL). Placed F Hugo Roy on reserve. Suspended D Reece Willcox.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Jesse Schultz from injured reserve. Released F Jesse Schultz.

INDY FUEL — Suspended D Alec McCrea and Fs Patrick McGrath and Brent Gates.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Suspended D Griffin Luce.

SOCCER
United States Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Rick Cost director of high performance.

COLLEGE

CASTLETON — Announced the resignation of head men’s ice hockey coach Bill Silengo, effective June 4.

FLORIDA — Named Tony Amato women’s soccer head coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Sam Miller director of scouting and video operations and Sean Sullivan director of player personnel, development and recruiting operations.

NEW MEXICO — Named Brady Orvick assistant athletic director for ticketing.

