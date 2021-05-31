Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Richie Martin on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Austin Wynns from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned C Chance Sisco to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Triston McKenzie from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Rony Garcia from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Andre Scrubb and Ralph Garza Jr. to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Jose Urquidy and LHP Blake Taylor from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Quijada from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Jose Quintana on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Eric Campbell to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Traded RHP Sam Delaplane to San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred RHP Huascar Ynoa from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jay Flaa to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RF Abraham Almonte from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Trevor Williams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LHP Wade Miley from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated INF/OF Tim Lopes and RHP Bobby Wahl from the 60-day IL and optioned both to Nashville (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Scott Kazmir on the restricted list. Recalled LHP Conner Menez from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Sam Delaplane to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Returned OF Victor Robles from rehab assignment and activated from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Luis Garcia to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated INF Ben Farias. Released LHP Anthony Fernandez.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned G Luis Barraza to Oakland (USL Championship). Loaned D Chris Gloster to Sacramento (USL Championship).

