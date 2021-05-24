Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Montas expected to start as Athletics host the Mariners

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (21-26, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-20, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (5-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -157, Mariners +137; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE:

The Athletics are 5-8 against opponents from the AL West. Oakland has hit 68 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with 12 homers.

The Mariners are 6-7 against AL West Division teams. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .279 is last in the MLB. J.P. Crawford leads the lineup with an OBP of .315.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 12 home runs and is slugging .562.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .554.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 3-7, .183 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (rib).

        Read more: Sports News

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Ty France: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard security mission at US Capitol concludes