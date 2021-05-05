On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Monterrey downs Columbus to advance in the Champions League

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:30 pm
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Maximiliano Meza scored twice and Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

Monterrey claimed the second leg 3-0 in Monterrey after a 2-all draw with the Crew in Columbus last week.

Meza scored both his goals in the opening half at the Liga MX team’s home stadium, in the third and 26th minutes. Miguel Layun added a goal in the 71st minute.

Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the two-legged semifinals, which start in August. Cruz Azul, which sits atop the Liga MX standings, eliminated Toronto FC 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Monterrey has won four Champions League titles in the past decade.

The Crew were among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

