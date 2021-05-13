Trending:
Sports News

Montreal 2, Miami 0

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 12:08 am
Montreal 2 0 2
Miami 0 0 0

First Half_1, Montreal, Johnsen, 1 (Mihailovic), 14th minute; 2, Montreal, Johnsen, 2 (Quioto), 25th.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Clement Diop; Miami, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 7th; Miller, Montreal, 33rd; Higuain, Miami, 61st; Struna, Montreal, 82nd; Higuain, Miami, 88th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Brian Poeschel, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

Montreal_James Pantemis; Clement Bayiha, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Kiki Struna; Ahmed Hamdi (Maciel, 74th), Lassi Lappalainen (Zorhan Bassong, 57th), Djordje Mihailovic (Amar Sejdic, 37th), Samuel Piette; Bjorn Johnsen (Erik Hurtado, 74th), Romell Quioto (Sunusi Ibrahim, 74th).

Miami_John McCarthy; Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ryan Shawcross; Jay Chapman (Federico Higuain, 46th), Gregore, Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro (Kelvin Leerdam, 75th), Brek Shea (Joevin Jones, 64th), Victor Ulloa (Edison Azcona, 85th); Gonzalo Higuain.

