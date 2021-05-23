Most Majors

Golfers who have won at least four professional major championships:
18 — Jack Nicklaus
15 — Tiger Woods
11 — Walter Hagen
9 — Ben Hogan; Gary Player
8 — Tom Watson
7 — Harry Vardon; Bobby Jones; Gene Sarazen; Sam Snead; Arnold Palmer
6 — Lee Trevino; Nick Faldo; Phil Mickelson
5 — J.H. Taylor; James Braid; Byron Nelson; Peter Thomson; Seve Ballesteros
4 — Tom Morris Sr.; Tom Morris Jr.; Jamie Anderson; James Barnes; Bobby Locke; Raymond Floyd; Rory McIlroy; Ernie Els;
Willie Park; Brooks Koepka
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments