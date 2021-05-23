On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Most Majors

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 7:25 pm
< a min read
      

Golfers who have won at least four professional major championships:

18 — Jack Nicklaus

15 — Tiger Woods

11 — Walter Hagen

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

9 — Ben Hogan; Gary Player

8 — Tom Watson

7 — Harry Vardon; Bobby Jones; Gene Sarazen; Sam Snead; Arnold Palmer

6 — Lee Trevino; Nick Faldo; Phil Mickelson

5 — J.H. Taylor; James Braid; Byron Nelson; Peter Thomson; Seve Ballesteros

4 — Tom Morris Sr.; Tom Morris Jr.; Jamie Anderson; James Barnes; Bobby Locke; Raymond Floyd; Rory McIlroy; Ernie Els;

Willie Park; Brooks Koepka

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds