Most Majors

By The Associated Press

Golfers who have won at least four professional major championships:

18 — Jack Nicklaus

15 — Tiger Woods

11 — Walter Hagen

9 — Ben Hogan; Gary Player

8 — Tom Watson

7 — Harry Vardon; Bobby Jones; Gene Sarazen; Sam Snead; Arnold Palmer

6 — Lee Trevino; Nick Faldo; Phil Mickelson

5 — J.H. Taylor; James Braid; Byron Nelson; Peter Thomson; Seve Ballesteros

4 — Tom Morris Sr.; Tom Morris Jr.; Jamie Anderson; James Barnes; Bobby Locke; Raymond Floyd; Rory McIlroy; Ernie Els;

Willie Park; Brooks Koepka

