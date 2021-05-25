Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1 Tuesday night.

San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes (2-4) was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33.

Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound. The Padres are the only team to steal six bases in a game this season and have done it twice. No team has had seven steals since Washington against the Chicago Cubs on June 27, 2017.

Musgrove, who pitched a no-hitter April 9 vs. Texas, did not allow a hit until Lorenzo Cain’s one-out single in the fifth, but he couldn’t finish the inning. Tim Hill (3-2) relieved with the bases loaded and got the final out, then threw a perfect sixth.

Craig Stammen pitched two innings, allowing Milwaukee’s only run on a two-out homer by Travis Shaw, his sixth. Emilio Pagan finished with a scoreless ninth.

San Diego’s Victor Caratini drew a four-pitch walk against Burnes to open the third, and Kim Ha-seong was hit by a pitch. Caratini took third on a one-out flyout to center and scored on a double steal, with Kim continuing to third on an error by catcher Omar Narvaez.

Jurickson Profar followed with an RBI single through the right side.

San Diego added two more in the sixth on one hit. Pham walked to open, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Profar walked and stole second. Pham scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hosmer followed with an RBI single.

San Diego entered the day leading the majors with 50 stolen bases.

The Padres added two runs on three hits in the seventh off Eric Yardley, activated off the injured list earlier Wednesday.

San Diego added another run in the eighth without a hit when Tatis walked, stole second, took third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

After allowing Cain’s single in the fifth, Musgrove hit Shaw with a pitch and walked Burnes to load the bases with two outs, ending his 84-pitch outing. Hill relieved and enticed Kolten Wong into a ground-ball force at second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz, on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder impingement, suffered a setback throwing to live hitters Sunday when his left lat muscle tightened up. “He is going to be basically no throwing for the next five days or so,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “We’ll kind of see how he progresses after that.” … 3B Manny Machado, bothered by a sore left shoulder, was scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday.

Brewers: Yardley was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and relieved in the sixth inning.

BREWERS MOVES

OF Tyrone Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. IF Jack Hager was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets and assigned to Nashville.

UP NEXT

The Brewers have not announced a starter for third game of the series against the Padres on Wednesday. RHP Chris Paddock (2-3, 3.98) starts for San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.