Mutua Madrid Open Results

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 9:01 am
Saturday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

