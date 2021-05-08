Mutua Madrid Open Results

Saturday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.