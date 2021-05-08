Mutua Madrid Open Results

Saturday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €2,614,465
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.
