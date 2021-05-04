On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mutua Madrid Open Results

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 6:23 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Jannik Sinner (14), Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-2, 4-4, ret.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Zheng Saisai, China, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NOAA's Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season