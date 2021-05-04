Mutua Madrid Open Results

Tuesday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €2,614,465
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Jannik Sinner (14), Italy, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-2, 4-4, ret.
Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, 6-1, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Zheng Saisai, China, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 6-4, 6-4.
