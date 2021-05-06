Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.

