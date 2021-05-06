On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mutua Madrid Open Results

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 6:25 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €2,614,465

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS kicks off Military Appreciation Month by naturalizing 24 Army soldiers