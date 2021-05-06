Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €2,614,465
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4.
